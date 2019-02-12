Brown Leaves SDSU for Abilene Christian

The ACU football team has hired Clint Brown as its next defensive coordinator, the school announced on Tuesday.

In this ten seasons the Jackrabbits made the FCS playoffs eight times, including consecutive trips to the national semi-finals in 2017 and 2018.

South Dakota State ranked 25th in the FCS in scoring defense with 22 points allowed per game. ACU was 51st with an average of 26 points.

Prior to joining South Dakota State, Brown was defensive coordinator at Bethel College in Kansas, an assistant at New Mexico State and defensive coordinator at Division II Wayne State College in Nebraska.

ACU has been in search of a new defensive coordinator since Tremaine Jackson left to join the coaching staff at Texas State two weeks ago.

Jackson himself came to ACU from South Dakota, where he was defensive coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls.

Brown is a native of Arlington, Nebraska, and was a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 1994 national championship team.

The Wildcats are coming off a 6-5 campaign, which was their first winning season since 2013. ACU opens the 2019 season at North Texas on August 31.