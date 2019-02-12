Scoreboard Tuesday, February 12th

Scoreboard Tuesday, February 12th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 12th

NHL

Flyers 5, Wild 4 *Kunin 2 goals

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Aberdeen Christian 56, Langford 40

Brandon Valley 76, Harrisburg 50

Bridgewater-Emery 71, Irene-Wakonda 58

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 75, St. Francis Indian 39

Colome 63, Burke 35

Corsica/Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50

Freeman 64, Ethan 53

Hanson 85, Avon 56

Kimball/White Lake 62, Wessington Springs 37

Lennox 71, Beresford 42

Lusk, Wyo. 67, Edgemont 55

New England, N.D. 67, Harding County 57

Northwestern 68, Redfield/Doland 62

Red Cloud 58, Douglas 45

Sioux City, West, Iowa 93, Dakota Valley 67

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Mitchell 54

Sioux Valley 72, Castlewood 52

St. Thomas More 78, Hot Springs 65

Stanley County 61, Mobridge-Pollock 42

Sturgis Brown 58, Belle Fourche 22

Sully Buttes 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 56

Vermillion 79, Wagner 43

Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35

Wall 71, Oelrichs 66

Girls

Belle Fourche 62, Sturgis Brown 54

Beresford 55, Lennox 42

Canistota 57, Scotland 28

Chester 49, Arlington 27

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, Bennett County 34

Corsica/Stickney 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34

Crazy Horse 56, Tiospaye Topa 43

Ethan 50, Freeman 31

Freeman Academy/Marion 37, Marty Indian 35

Garretson 64, Parker 45

Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 25

Irene-Wakonda 46, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Kimball/White Lake 49, Wessington Springs 14

Langford 46, Aberdeen Christian 12

Leola/Frederick 41, James Valley Christian 39

Lower Brule 68, Crow Creek 50

Menno 53, Viborg-Hurley 34

Mitchell 67, Pierre 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Bon Homme 30

Redfield/Doland 45, Northwestern 43

Sully Buttes 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Todd County 70, Little Wound 69

Vermillion 73, Wagner 31

Wall 49, Oelrichs 22

Winner 70, Platte-Geddes 45

 

