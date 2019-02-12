Scoreboard Tuesday, February 12th
NHL
Flyers 5, Wild 4 *Kunin 2 goals
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Aberdeen Christian 56, Langford 40
Brandon Valley 76, Harrisburg 50
Bridgewater-Emery 71, Irene-Wakonda 58
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 75, St. Francis Indian 39
Colome 63, Burke 35
Corsica/Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50
Freeman 64, Ethan 53
Hanson 85, Avon 56
Kimball/White Lake 62, Wessington Springs 37
Lennox 71, Beresford 42
Lusk, Wyo. 67, Edgemont 55
New England, N.D. 67, Harding County 57
Northwestern 68, Redfield/Doland 62
Red Cloud 58, Douglas 45
Sioux City, West, Iowa 93, Dakota Valley 67
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Mitchell 54
Sioux Valley 72, Castlewood 52
St. Thomas More 78, Hot Springs 65
Stanley County 61, Mobridge-Pollock 42
Sturgis Brown 58, Belle Fourche 22
Sully Buttes 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 56
Vermillion 79, Wagner 43
Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35
Wall 71, Oelrichs 66
Girls
Belle Fourche 62, Sturgis Brown 54
Beresford 55, Lennox 42
Canistota 57, Scotland 28
Chester 49, Arlington 27
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, Bennett County 34
Corsica/Stickney 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34
Crazy Horse 56, Tiospaye Topa 43
Ethan 50, Freeman 31
Freeman Academy/Marion 37, Marty Indian 35
Garretson 64, Parker 45
Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 25
Irene-Wakonda 46, Bridgewater-Emery 41
Kimball/White Lake 49, Wessington Springs 14
Langford 46, Aberdeen Christian 12
Leola/Frederick 41, James Valley Christian 39
Lower Brule 68, Crow Creek 50
Menno 53, Viborg-Hurley 34
Mitchell 67, Pierre 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Bon Homme 30
Redfield/Doland 45, Northwestern 43
Sully Buttes 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Todd County 70, Little Wound 69
Vermillion 73, Wagner 31
Wall 49, Oelrichs 22
Winner 70, Platte-Geddes 45