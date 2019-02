Talcott, #3 Lynx Dominate Harrisburg in Boys Hoops

BRANDON, SD… The 3rd-ranked Brandon Valley Lynx were on fire against a very good Harrisburg team Tuesday night on their home floor. In particular Evan Talcott who scored 15 of his team’s 17 points in the 1st quarter. He went on to score 23 points hitting 7 bombs from behind the arc. Brandon Valley went on to win 76-50 improving to 12-4 for the years. The Tigers dropped to 9-6.