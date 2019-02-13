Business Leaders Take to Pierre for Sioux Falls Day at the Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over one hundred Sioux Falls business leaders loaded up on buses this morning to talk to lawmakers in Pierre.

For the 35th year, the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has spear-headed “Sioux Falls Day at the Legislature.” The day gives business owners and employees the chance the to talk one on one with elected officials, sit in on afternoon sessions and discuss issued they face in their day to day work flow.

Chamber member Justin Bentis say it’s a unique opportunity for businesses of every size.

“It’s fun because we tackle any issue up there, or a lot of issues up there, and at the the end of the day it’s good because we can truly come together as a community to advocate for the better interests of our business community in Sioux Falls as a whole,” said Bentis.

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce says it has more than 2,200 members taking part in the event.