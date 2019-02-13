Downtown Sioux Falls’ A League of Your Own Closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After five years in business, a downtown Sioux Falls sports apparel store is closing its doors.

A League of Your Own will close for good on March 10th. The store has been a fixture on Phillips Avenue, selling sports wear and memorabilia.

The owners says running the store no longer fits in her future plans. She thanked her customers and employees for their support the last five years.

Anyone holding a gift card is asked to use it soon. Much of the store’s inventory is being liquidated.