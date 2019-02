Fit Chic’s Valentine’s Day Treats!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Valentines day is tomorrow, and love is in the air!

Many times we want to get that special someone in our lives a sweet treat, but that isn’t always the healthiest option. However, Annie ‘Fit Chic’ Mello has some great treats to keep your sweet tooth, and body, happy and healthy.

For other meals from Mello, click here.