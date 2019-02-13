Gustafson Leads NW Women as Raiders Split with Jamestown

Gustafson Leads NW Women as Raiders Split with Jamestown

ORANGE CITY, IA… The 2nd-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders played like the 2nd best team in the NAIA Wednesday night on their home floor. Ethan’s Darbi Gustafson led the way with 19 points as the Red Raiders downed Jamestown 88-58 to improve to 24-3 for the season.

In the men’s game Craig Sterk led the way with 21 and Parker Mulder scored 18, but the Red Raiders couldn’t rally from a deep hole early in the game and eventually lost 98-85. Northwestern is now 16-12 for the season.