Jacks Head to Omaha with Great Leadership

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU Women play at Omaha Wednesday night with a chance to re-gain the top spot in the Summit League. They are presently tied with USD, both teams owning a 10-1 record in conference play. While this game could have the making of a trap game, don’t expect for that to happen if you listen to head coach Aaron Johnston. He likes how his team is playing and really appreciates the fact that his seniors understand the importance of each game and lead by example for the younger players.