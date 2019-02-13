Jeff Foxworthy to Perform at 2019 Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is coming to Sioux Falls to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair this year.

Jeff Foxworthy will be performing at the Campbell’s Main Stage on Friday, August 9th.

Foxworthy is the largest comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than 26 books. He most recently released a comedy special “We’ve Been Thinking” which is currently available on Netflix.

The show is free with paid fair admission. Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 – 12. and free for children ages 5 and under.

The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair will run Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10. For more information visit siouxempirefair.com.