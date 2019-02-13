Larson’s Career Night Leads Jacks Past Omaha 82-38

OMAHA, Nebraska—She couldn’t miss. South Dakota State junior Tagyn Larson didn’t miss a shot, going 11 for 11 from the field in a commanding 82-38 win at Omaha Wednesday night in Summit League women’s basketball action.

The Jackrabbits, now 19-6 overall and 11-1 in league play, extends its win streak to nine games.

Larson scored a career-high 27 points, sank a personal-best five 3-point field goals, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and added four blocks to lead the Jackrabbits. Larson’s performance breaks the school record for field goal percentage in a game. She is also the third Jackrabbit to make 10-or-more shots without a miss in a game. Laurie Kruse made all 10 of her shots against North Dakota State Jan. 23, 1990, and Shannon Schlagel went 10 for 10 against Incarnate Word, Nov. 28, 2003.

Myah Selland registered 11 points and five assists and Madison Guebert had 10 points and four steals for the Jacks.

Omaha, 7-18 and 1-11, was led by Mariah Murdie’s 11 points.

Larson started strong, making back-to-back 3-pointers as the Jackrabbits opened the game with a 9-0 run. Omaha cut the lead to 12-9 at 3:51 after Emily Peterson sank a pair of 3-pointers and Rayanna Carter scored. Rylie Cascio Jensen scored SDSU’s next five points to give South Dakota State a 17-11 lead.

A 15-2 run in the second quarter had Larson scoring seven points and the Jackrabbits taking a 32-13 lead at 3:48. Omaha’s Claire Killian snapped the run before Selland scored five of SDSU’s final seven points for a 39-18 halftime lead.

After the teams traded a couple of baskets in the third quarter, South Dakota State used a 13-0 run to take a 59-23 lead at 4:27. Larson sank her fifth career 3-pointer during the run.

Sydney Palmer opened the scoring for the Jacks with 7:07 to play in the final quarter and SDSU outscored Omaha 17-9.

Notes

The Jackrabbits improved to 43-30 against Omaha, winning their fourth consecutive game and sweeping the season series.

SDSU limited Omaha to just seven points in the second quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter. The Jacks have now held 15 overall opponents and 10 Summit League teams to single digits in a quarter this season.

The 38 points by Omaha were the second fewest given up by SDSU this season.

Miller entered tonight’s game second on The Summit League all-time scoring list with 2,123 career points. She now has 2,129 points and is 149 points short of the all-time scoring mark.

Guebert moved into sixth place, passing Jennifer Johnson (1981-85), on the SDSU career scoring list with 10 points tonight. She now has 1,684 career points and needs three points to take over fifth all-time.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays its final regular-season road game Saturday at North Dakota State. Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m.