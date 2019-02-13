Protecting Your Children From the Rise in Online Porn

As concern grows over not only the amount of time our children may be spending online, but as well the access to potentially harmful materials such as porn, cyber experts want to remind parents they have more control over the situation than they realize.

Pam Rowland, an assistant professor of cyber security at Dakota State University and co-founder of CYBHER, talked with Carleen Wild of KDLT News Today.

Rowland says, “Pornography is so easy for our kids to get their hands on and once seen, it is impossible to erase from your memory. In just a few swipes, pornography can show up on any person’s screen. Reports indicate that many boys are watching it as early as the age of 11 or 12.”

She advises parents to help fight the trend of easy access to porn on social media platforms children use on a daily basis.

“Kids can not do it alone. Porn has negative social, emotional and cognitive effects on teens and tweens. They can become easily addicted. Girls are boys are highly affected by this devastating industry. Porn leads to body shame, anxiety, eating disorders, and low self-esteem to name a few,” Rowland said. She adds, teens are savvy, and they know how to get to sites that we would not want them visiting. For example, said Rowland, there is a specific emoji that will allow teens to see a links that would take them to the pornographic site of their choice.

Kids, she points out, spend most of their waking hours online when they are not at school. As a parent of four children, she understands the challenges of cell phones right at their fingertips. But she says, “the most important thing you can do as a parent, is be the parent. Talk to your kids. Set limits. In much the same way as you give them a curfew, set limits on their cell phone usage. They are looking for boundaries, and they appreciate them.”

Her best advice for parents concerned about kids access to porn or other similar unhealthy sites on social media: