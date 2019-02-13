Sioux Falls Day At The Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over one hundred Sioux Falls business leaders loaded up on buses this morning to talk to lawmakers in Pierre.

For the 35th year, the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has spear-headed ‘Sioux Falls Day at The Legislature.’ The day gives business owners and employees the chance to talk one on one with elected officials, sit in on afternoon sessions, and discuss issues they face in their day to day work flow.

Chamber members say it’s a unique opportunity for businesses of every size. “It’s fun because we can tackle any issue up there, or a lot of issues up there. And at the end of the day it’s good because we truly come together as a community to advocate for the better interests of our business community in Sioux Falls as a whole,” said Justin Bentis.

If you missed out this year, click here to get involved for next year.