Sports Betting in Deadwood? Senate Endorses Asking Voters

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Senate has passed a measure that would ask voters to allow sports betting in historic Deadwood.

The chamber voted 18-14 on Wednesday to send the measure to the House. Republican Sen. Bob Ewing, the sponsor, says supporters believe voters should be given the opportunity to decide if they’d like to have sports wagering available in Deadwood.

The push comes after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way last year for all states to offer legal sports betting. Supporters say the change would help keep Deadwood competitive as a gambling destination.

Revenue Department Deputy Secretary David Wiest opposed the measure in a recent committee hearing, saying regulation costs would exceed revenues generated.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to authorize wagering in Deadwood and at tribal casinos.