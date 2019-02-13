State Senate Passes Changes for Teen Drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – State Senators approved a bill today that would modernize South Dakota’s graduated driver’s licensing system.

Senate Bill 93 would require young drivers have their learner’s permit for a full year before getting their license. The law now only requires it for six months.

The bill would also add passenger restrictions for those with a minor’s permit. AAA of South Dakota supports the legislation, arguing the changes will make South Dakota road’s safer.

The bill now goes to the house for consideration.