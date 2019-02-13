USF Swim Coach Excited to host NSIC Championships

SIOUX FALLS, SD… He says it’s a little overwhelming for a first year head coach, but Chris Hamstra is excited that his USF Cougars are hosting the NSIC Swimming/Diving Championships at the Midco Aquatics Center Wednesday through Saturday. His team is only in its 3rd year of existence and finished 3rd in the league last year. But it’s also a chance to showcase to the rest of the league the kind of facilities that now exist in Sioux Falls. Mornings are prelims with finals in the evening. The event wraps up Saturday