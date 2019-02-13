Warm Weather Reopens Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Girl

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. – Earlier this week, authorities in Pennington County announced they were suspending the search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard, the young girl who ran away from the Black Hill Children’s Home earlier this month.

Weather made it very difficult for search and rescue teams to canvass the area. It was one of the main factors the search was called off, along with not finding Serenity after eight days of looking, but crews took advantage of the warmer weather today.

19 people set out in the rugged area northwest and southwest of the children’s home to look for Serenity.

She was not found today, it is unclear if the search will resume tomorrow.