Amazon Ditches New York Headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on the decision by Amazon to dump New York City as a location for a new headquarters:

Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.