GOP, Dems Talk Empty Bills, Free Speech on Campus

Vehicle bills, or bills without any meaningful content, are introduced each year in the state legislature, so seeing some in the annual line-up is not out of the ordinary in Pierre. But are there more this year than usual? And what might be behind what is essentially considered, common practice? Former Democratic state legislator, Dan Ahlers and South Dakota GOP Finance Director, Dave Roetman talked with Carleen Wild and KDLT News Today about this year’s vehicle bills and the free speech on campus debate happening in South Dakota this 2019 legislative session.