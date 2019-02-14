KDLT News Team Delivers Roses and Smiles at Active Generations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here at KDLT, we celebrated Valentine’s Day by delivering roses to some people who might not have expected an extra pick-me-up on this day of love.

With roses donated by Flowerama in Sioux Falls, some of the KDLT News team headed over to Active Generations on 46th Street. It’s a non-profit organization that promotes positive aging for adults.

We passed out several dozen roses to unsuspecting folks as they enjoyed board games and sipped coffee.

“Some of them have of course lost their spouse, so having a little piece of love handed to them is wonderful, and those of us who do have spouses around, sometimes we don’t get all that love from them, so I’m sure that just brightens everyone’s day, plus, who doesn’t love flowers,” said Val Leitz with Active Generations.

An estimated $224 million roses are handed out every Valentine’s Day.