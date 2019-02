SDSU Men Ready For Big Game at Omaha

SDSU Men Ready For Big Game at Omaha

OMAHA, NE… Thursday night is the big showdown in the Summit League when the SDSU men take on Omaha. The Jacks have a 1-1/2 game lead over the Mavericks, but only 1 game in the loss column so this game is perhaps the most important of the season for TJ Otzleberger and his team. And the head coach expects an electric environment after his Jacks won in Brookings 83-73.