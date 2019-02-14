Trump Tweets He’s ‘Reviewing’ Border Deal

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in El Paso, Texas, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on Congress’ border security measure and President Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump says he is reviewing the border security compromise. But he is not yet promising to sign off on the deal.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the WhiteHouse!”

The president is widely expected to sign the compromise that would avert a government shutdown, but would only provide a fraction of the dollars he sought for a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Still, Trump has not publicly declared his plans and has made clear he is not happy with the deal.

The Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the sweeping measure Thursday evening, and the Republican-led Senate was expected to approve as well. Bargainers formally completed the accord moments before midnight Wednesday night.