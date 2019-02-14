Two Lincoln Co. Deputies Recovering Following Assault During Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies are recovering today after being injured during an arrest last night.

The officer was responding to a call in the Canton about a property dispute that involved a vehicle. Officers say the male driver of the vehicle was under the influence of a controlled substance.

While attempting to arrest him, the man resisted and assaulted two officers. One deputy suffered a broken thumb in the altercation.