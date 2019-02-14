USF Swim Coach Excited About His Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF Women’s Swim team is only in year three and they’ve already finished 3rd in the NSIC in 2018. This is Chris Hamstra’s first season in charge and he really likes what he sees from his team as he tries to build a culture of winning. The NSIC Swimming and Diving championships are being held Wednesday through Saturday at the Midco Aquatics Center in Sioux Falls and his Cougars are hoping for at least another 3rd place finsh.