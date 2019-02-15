AP Analysis: Steel Tariffs Waived Even With Tough Trade Talk

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, rolls of steel are shown in Baytown, Texas. Despite President Donald Trump's tough talk on trade, his administration has granted hundreds of companies permission to import millions of tons of steel made in China, Japan and other countries without paying the hefty tariff he put in place to protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs, according to an Associated Press analysis.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON – Despite President Donald Trump’s tough talk on trade, his administration has granted hundreds of companies permission to import millions of tons of steel made in China, Japan and other countries without paying the hefty tariff he put in place to protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The waivers from the import tax show how pliable his protectionist policies can be. Behind the scenes, his Commerce Department approved tariff exemption requests from 370 companies for up to 4.1 million tons of foreign steel.