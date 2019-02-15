Big Night for Kastigar and USF at NSIC Swimming and Diving Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continued with six event finals taking place on Thursday night from the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The defending NSIC Champions of Minnesota State moved into the lead as the Mavericks surpassed day one leader St. Cloud State. MSU now has 450 points while SCSU is right behind with 445 points after the second of four days of competition. Records were set in the 400 yard IM and the 400 yard Medley Relay.

Northern State’s Hannah Kastigar picked up here second victory of the championship as she won the 400 yard IM in an NCAA “A” cut time of 4:14.96, well under the NCAA standard of 4:17.69. That also broke her NSIC record of 4:18.00 set back in 2017. This marks her second win and second NSIC record set of the championship. Finishing in second place was Minnesota State’s Lily Borgenheimer (4:27.81 – NCAA “B”) and Kelsey Gilbert of Augustana was third (4:30.77).

Sioux Falls won the 400 yard Medley Relay in a time of 3:45.23. Cassandra Wright, Chantal Kasch, Ella Johnson and Giulia Marcon were on the winning team that set the NSIC record, braking the 2017 record of 3:47.62 of MSU. Minnesota State was second with a time of 3:48.11 (Brooke Miles, Lily Borgenheimer, Katie Streiff and Maggie Knier).

Sioux Falls Ella Johnson won the 100 yard Butterfly with her time of 55.02 while UMary’s Abbey Zajdzinski was second with a time of 55.17. Chelsea Gehrke of St. Cloud State was third with a time of 55.45. All three times were under the NCAA “B” cut time of 56.04.

UMary’s Victoria Murillo won the 200 yard Freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 1:50.90 while St. Cloud State’s Christina Ware was second at 1:52.14. Sioux Falls’ Giulia Marcon was third with a time of 1:52.47. All three finished under the NCAA “B” cut time of 1:53.55.

The St. Cloud State team of Jen Thompson, Chelsea Gehrke, Leann Mengelkoch and Alexis Burroughs won the 200 yard Freestyle Relay in a time of 1:34.09. That is under the NCAA provisional time of 1:34.42. Sioux Falls was second with a time of 1:34.48. That team was comprised of Jenna Krahn, Lizzy Spaans, Leah Eagleton, and Giulia Marcon.

St. Cloud State’s Britin Thomsen won the 1m diving championship with her score of 420.15. Teammates Rebekah Stone (3.99.35) and Alyssa Doherty (3.96.35) finished second and third.

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 16. Seven NSIC teams will compete over four days for the NSIC Championship. Friday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 6 p.m. Friday will have the 500 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke, the 200 butterfly, and the 800 freestyle relay.

The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet. A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, including daily schedules, ticket prices and links to results, visit the championship website at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD.

Team Scores – Day 2