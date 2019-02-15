Brandon Valley Wins Region 2-A Wrestling

SIOUX FALLS, SD… With the state wrestling in Rapid City next weekend there will be plenty of region tournaments Friday and Saturday. The Region 2-A tournament was held at the Sanford Pentagon. Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley won by fall in the semi’s in the 160 pound class and went on to win the title and helped the Lynx win the team title by 15-1/2 points over Harrisburg. Other champions we captured on tape were Tucker Bahm of Yankton at 106, Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson at 120 and Tyson Stoebner of Lennox at 145 pounds.