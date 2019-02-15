Dylan Holler Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for 2017 Fatal Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 19-year-old Dylan Holler will spend 40 years in prison for the shooting death of another teenager. A judge handed down the sentence Friday in Canton.

The shooting happened during a drug deal in Bakker Park in Sioux Falls in 2017. Prosecutors say Holler brought a gun and was planning to rob the drug dealer. It went off during a struggle and the bullet struck and killed 17-year-old Riley Stonehouse who was also there.

Stonehouse’s family was in court Friday, including his mom who approves of the sentencing.

“I feel like even though it won’t bring my son back It’s a better sentence than a lot of people would have gotten his age, I guess,” said Susan Stonehouse.

Holler is eligible for parole after 20 years served. He must also pay $15,000 to the victim’s family. The judge says she hopes Holler can mature and someday be rehabilitated back into society.