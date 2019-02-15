Goodhope’s 30 Helps USF to Sweep of Winona

Women

SIOUX FALLS – Anna Goodhope scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (18-7, 13-6 NSIC) recorded a fifth straight win with a 70-68 come-from-behind victory over Winona State at the Stewart Center Friday night.

With the victory, the Cougars retained control of second place in the NSIC South with a 13-6 record and just a game behind Concordia St. Paul at 14-5. USF trailed 15-11 after a quarter and 34-26 at halftime before using a 28-13 advantage in the third quarter for a 54-47 lead after three quarters. While WSU had a 21-16 advantage in the final quarter, USF held off the visitors and beat the Warriors for the third straight time at the Stewart Center.

Goodhope hit a career-best 12 field goals on 21 attempts and made 5-of-12 from three-point range with a free throw as she reached 30 points for the first time in her career. She also had eight rebounds, and an assist. Also reaching double-digits in points for USF was junior guard Kaely Hummel with 13 and junior guard Jessie Geer with 11. Hummel, who had her 59th career double-digit scoring game and 20th of the season added four rebounds and an assist. She now has 1,076 career points. Geer had double-digits in points for the 10th time this season.

“This was a really important win for us,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who now has 212 career wins at USF. “They (WSU) started fast and after we rallied, we had some struggles on offense before found ourselves. A lot of people stepped up. Anna (Goodhope) really had some nice looks and converted them. It was great to see so many players step up,” added Traphagen, whose team will face Upper Iowa at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Stewart Center.

One of those players stepping up was Mariah Szymanski, who had 47 points last weekend, but scored just two points against WSU. However, she tied Goodhope for the team lead in rebounds with eight and had a career-high 10 assists. In 10 minutes of basketball, freshman Krystal Carlson had six points and three rebounds. Lauren Sanders supplied three points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Cougars, which made 12-of-17 shots for 70.6 percent in their lead-changing third quarter, finished at 41.8 percent on the game as they knocked in 28-of-67 field goals. USF, which was 10-of-29 from three-point range for 34.5 percent, made 4-of-5 free throws and outrebounded WSU, 39-38.

USF shared the ball efficiently with 19 assists on the 28 made baskets. USF had just nine turnovers and had a 30-to-24 points in the paint advantage. USF also had a 14-12 margin in second chance points and a 10-7 margin in points off turnovers.

Winona State hit 42.4 percent from the floor on 28-of-66 shooting. They made 8-of-22 from beyond the three-point arc and had just eight turnovers. Allie Pickrain, who hit 4-of-9 from three-point range, led the way with 20 points. Rachel Novotny had a double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Game Breakdown —

In a game that featured extended runs by both teams, USF held off a late burst by WSU to earn the win. The Warriors opened up a 15-5 lead at the 3:23 mark of the first quarter after Novotny made a lay-up. The Cougars responded with a 6-0 run to close within 15-11 after one quarter.

Then, in a game with four ties and seven lead changes, USF had a 21-5 run from late in the first quarter to midway through the second quarter for a 26-20 lead when Goodhope knocked in a three-pointer with 4:09 to play in the second quarter. WSU answered that run by holding USF without a point over the final 4:09 of the quarter and putting up a 14-0 run to lead 34-26 at the break when Pickrain knocked in a triple with 38 seconds left in the first half.

Actually, WSU extended their run to 18-2 run and led 38-28 with 8:56 to play in the third quarter when Pickrain hit a jumper.

But it was USF’s turn to turn on the jets and respond with a huge run. Over the final nine minutes of the quarter, the Cougars outscored WSU, 26-to-9, as a three-pointer by Geer helped USF take a 54-47 lead after three quarters of play. In that quarter, USF hit 12-of-17 shots for 70.6 percent.

The Cougars continued the run into the fourth quarter and with a 12-to-4 burst led 66-51 with 7:20 to play when Goodhope converted a three-point play. But in this game of runs, WSU responded and made the USF faithful a bit uneasy.

Over the next five plus minutes, WSU had a 14-0 run to close to 66-65 at the 1:58 mark after Emily Kieck made a lay-up. But Hummel’s three from the left corner with 41 seconds left gave USF a 69-65 lead. Then, Kieck hit a three with 22 seconds on the clock as the Warriors drew within a point once again. But Geer stepped up with a free throw and just nine seconds left for a 70-68 advantage. USF’s defense proceeded to put the clamps on WSU and Kieck was forced into an off balance jumper that didn’t find the rim in the final seconds as the Cougars held on and the gym erupted in sound.