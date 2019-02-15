Growing Hemp Could Be Advantage for Farmers

CENTERVILLE, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and lawmakers are clashing over legalizing industrial hemp in South Dakota.

Hemp was legalized nationally with the 2018 Farm Bill, but now it’s up to the states to decide.

“It is something that would be beneficial for us to be looking at,” says Craig Andersen a Centerville farmer.

Andersen has been farming in Centerville since the 70s. He’s interested in legalizing industrial hemp.

“It could be a crop that would be very versatile for us, and anything that could bring another profit center to a farm it would be greatly appreciated,” says Andersen.

However Noem says she has concerns about allowing the growing of hemp. She says the state doesn’t have the funds to establish a licensing program and hire inspectors.

She also raised public safety worries saying hemp looks like marijuana and officials don’t have a roadside test to measure THC levels.

“I understand her concern. We don’t know what we can drive out of it until after it starts being used again,” says Andersen.

Industrial hemp used to be grown right outside the Andersen’s home in the 1940’s, and now nearly 80 years later it might possibly be grown again.

Supporters say there’s an industry ready in South Dakota to start processing hemp products.

“Especially with all the versatility and everything they tell us that that crop has,” says Andersen.

Hemp can be made into clothing paper and rope.

Andersen grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa and winter wheat. Adding hemp would just be another benefit.

“So it isn’t something that is totally new, but it’s something we haven’t had available to us for a number of years,” says Andersen.

But soon it could be.

Legalizing industrial hemp has passed through the State House and is on to the Senate.