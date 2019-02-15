How Salt Affects Your Vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Rust is never something you want to see on your vehicle. What causes this corrosion and how long can it take to start to the process?

“If that calcium chloride and that salt and that corrosive material is already on the fender or wherever, we’re already seeing rust, it’s already turning orange almost immediately”, said co-owner of Marv’s Body Shop Evan Kindt.

Calcium chloride mentioned above, is a product used by Sioux Falls snow removal.

“Three different types of materials, we have rock salt. And we have rock salt and calcium chloride mix, what we call hot stuff. And then we have sand”, said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls street manager.

The “hot stuff” as they call it. Is a combo that can continue to be effective even when temperatures drop below zero. While just using salt, loses its effectiveness in the bitter cold.

We can’t blame the city for using this product. After all, they are just working to keep our driving conditions safe.

“It’s kind of a necessary evil, any midwestern, northern states, we have to apply it. We get a little bit of ice, get a little bit of snow, we have to put it out”, said Hansen.

If they didn’t lay down any of this product during our next winter storm Hansen said “it would be a complete disaster”.

There are ways that you can protect your vehicle from developing rust during the winter months. Co-owner Evan Kindt stated, “just get that salt rinsed off, and it’s also important if you get, like, the undercarriage washed. That’s where most of that salt and that calcium chloride builds up, you get that washed out from underneath. You can’t keep it off, and out of every crack and crevice, but if you go through some frequent car washes that’ll help”.

Or, jokingly, as Kindt put it, you could just leave your car in the garage all winter.

All of these issues are unavoidable to some extent. Kindt also suggested getting, “line-x”, or any other chemical protector, sprayed onto the undercarriage of your vehicle. He said that is going to protect the part of your vehicle that is most vulnerable, best.