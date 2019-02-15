Jacks Fall to Bison in Wrestling at Fargo

Jacks Fall to Bison in Wrestling at Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota State’s Zach Carlson and Henry Pohlmeyer continued their winning ways, but North Dakota State won the other eight bouts to record a 31-10 victory in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Friday night at Scheels Center.

The Bison improved to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12. SDSU dropped to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in league duals.

Carlson got the Jackrabbits off on the right foot by posting a 17-2 technical fall over Michael Otomo in the opening 184-pound matchup. The junior from Kerkhoven, Minnesota, improved to 18-7 overall and upped his team-best dual mark to 7-4 in putting five team points on the board.

NDSU countered by winning the next five matchups to take an 18-5 lead. Cordell Eaton and Brandon Metz each won by decision in the upper weights, while ninth-ranked Brent Fleetwood notched a second-period pin over Gregory Coapstick as the event order switched over to 125 pounds. Cam Sykora and Sawyer Degen added decisions at 133 and 141 pounds, respectively.

Pohlmeyer, who is ranked by several media outlets, trailed for most of his 149-pound matchup against Jaden Van Maanen, but came up with a quick defensive pin with 12 seconds remaining. Pohlmeyer’s 19th win of the season pulled the Jackrabbits to within seven with three matches to go.

However, NDSU ended the dual by sweeping the last three matches, highlighted by a technical fall from 17th-ranked Andrew Fogarty at 165 pounds and a pin by Lorenzo De La Riva in the 184-pound bout. Luke Weber added a win by decision, holding off a late charge by the Jackrabbits’ Colten Carlson, 10-7.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits end their four-dual Big 12 road swing next Friday (Feb. 22) at Oklahoma. Start time is 6 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center on the OU campus in Norman, Oklahoma.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 31, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10

184: Zach Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Michael Otomo (NDSU), 17-2 [7.00]

197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Martin Mueller (SDSU), 3-1

285: Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 8-7

125: #9 Brent Fleetwood (NDSU) def. Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), by fall 3:53

133: #17 Cam Sykora (NDSU) dec. Rylee Molitor (SDSU), 7-2

141: Sawyer Degen (NDSU) dec. Aric Williams (SDSU), 9-5

149: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) def. Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU), by fall 6:48

157: Luke Weber (NDSU) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 10-7

165: #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) tech. fall Logan Peterson (SDSU), 16-0 [4:32]

174: Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU) def. Samuel Grove (SDSU), by fall 6:45

Notes: Each team deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct; rankings by FloWrestling

NOTES