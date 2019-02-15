NSIC Day 3 Features records from USF’s Wright and Northern’s Kastigar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Minnesota State extended its lead at the 2019 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships after day three as five more event finals took place on Friday night from the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Minnesota State, the defending NSIC Champions, have 634 points and hold a 14.5 point lead over St. Cloud State (619.5) with one day of competition remaining. Three more records were set on day three, as eight records have fell at this year’s championship.

Sioux Falls’ Cassandra Wright set the NSIC record in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 53.80 to surpass the 2017 time of Erin Sullivan (MSUM – 54.24). St. Cloud State’s Annie Hart was second at 56.51 while teammate Marena Kouba was third with a time of 56.51.

In the 100 yard breaststroke Lily Borgenheimer set a new NSIC record with a time of 1:02.07 while Sioux Falls Chantal Kasch was second with a time of 1:04.02. Taylor Beynon of MSUM was third at 1:04.13.

In the 200 yard butterfly Hannah Kastigar set her third record of the championship as she won the event in a time of 1:58.50, breaking her own record from 2017 by under half a second. Sioux Falls’ Ella Johnson was second at 2:00.08 and UMary’s Abbey Zajdzinski was third with a time of 2:06.33.

In the 500 freestyle it was UMary’s Victoria Murillo winning with a time of 4:58.91 while Augustana took the next two spots with Taylor Beagle clocking a time of 5:01.99 and Emma Miller finishing at 5:03.27.

In the 800 yard freestyle it was the Augustana team of Emma Miller, Taylor Beagle, Kelsey Gilbert and Destini Oehlertz winning with a time of 7:37.99. The Minnesota State team of Lily Borgenheimer, Kayla Rinderknecht, Emelia Selky and Kelly Leonard was second with a time of 7:38.73

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 16. Seven NSIC teams will compete over four days for the NSIC Championship. Saturday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 6 p.m. Finals will include the 1650 Freestyle, the 100 Individual Medley, the 100 Freestyle, the 200 Backstroke, the 200 Breaststroke, Three-Meter Diving and the 400 Freestyle Relay.

The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet. A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, including daily schedules, ticket prices and links to results, visit the championship website at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD.

Team Scores – Day 3