Otzelberger Talks About Tough Loss at Omaha

OMAHA, NE… The SDSU men lost a heart breaker Thursday night in Omaha when Mitch Hahn drove the length of the court in the final 5 seconds and hit a contested fall-away jumper on the baseline for an 85-84 win for the Mavericks who closed to within a half game of the Jacks in the Summit League standings. But the Jacks blew a 16 point lead in the game and allowed the Mavericks to go on an 18-0 run. So T.J. Otzelberger didn’t spend too much time talking about the dramatic game-winner, knowing his team will have to play better Saturday in Fargo where the Bison have won 5 straight. In both of State’s losses in conference play, the defense has struggled. David Jenkins had 34 points (10-3’s) and Mike Daum 29 points in the 85-84 loss to Omaha.