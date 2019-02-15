Pitters’ Crazy Goal Helps Wings Beat Blizzard 4-1 in Brookings

Pitters' Crazy Goal Helps Wings Beat Blizzard 4-1 in Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD… The Aberdeen Wings continued their torrid pace with a 4-1 win over the Brookings Blizzard Friday night. Matt Vernon was stellar between the pipes with 23 saves. He came into the game with 5 saves and a 1.97 goals against average. But the highlight of the night came in the 3rd period when Adam Pitters sealed the win with some nifty stick-work. He was behind the Brookings net when he stuffed it past Blizzard goalie George McBey. John Sladic, Tim Makowski with a wrap-around and Thomas Rocco also scored for Scott Langer’s team that is now 34-7-3 for the season and leading the division by 17 points. Luke Aquaro scored the lone goal for the Blizzard. The same 2 teams play again Saturday night at the Larson Ice Center.