Poloncic Wins Match, but Augie Falls to #1 St. Cloud

SIOUX FALLS — After falling into an early hole in Thursday’s regular season finale against top-ranked St. Cloud State, No. 12 Lukas Poloncic got No. 14 ranked Augustana on the board, and even though the Vikings fell in the dual, 31-3, Poloncic improved to 8-1 in duals and sits at 7-1 in NSIC action.



The loss sends the Vikings to the postseason with a 5-4 overall record to go along with their 4-4 mark in the Northern Sun, while the defending national champion Huskies extend their winning streak to 48 matches, end the regular season with a perfect 20-0 mark overall, which includes an 8-0 NSIC record and the outright conference title.



Trailing 2-3 entering the final period at 174 lbs., Poloncic got a takedown to go up 4-3, only to see Eischens escape to tie the match at 4-4, Poloncic responded with another takedown late to go up 6-4, and then added a point for riding time to secure the win, which boosts his record to 14-7 on the season.



The regular season in the books, the Vikings now turn their attention to the NCAA Regional, which begins next Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. in Moorhead, Minn.



Final Results

125: No. 2 Brett Velasquez (SCSU) def. Ethan Cota (AU), Dec. 8-4

133: No. 11 Garrett Vos (SCSU), Forfeit

141: Travis Swanson (SCSU) def. Keaten Schorr (AU), Dec. 8-2

149: No. 2 James Pleski (SCSU) def. Tyler Wagener (AU), Dec. 6-3

157: No. 6 Jake Barzowski (SCSU) def. Colin Ayers (AU), Dec. 8-5

165: Devin Donovan (SCSU) def. Jackson Sweeney (AU), Dec. 8-4

174: No. 12 Lukas Poloncic (AU) def. No. 2 Kolton Eischens (SCSU), Dec. 7-4

184: No. 4 Chance Helmick (SCSU) def. Daniel Bishop (AU), Maj. Dec. 11-3

197: No. 1 Vince Dietz (SCSU) def. No. 9 Clayton Wahlstrom (AU), Dec. 9-2

285: No. 11 Zach Muller (SCSU) def. Matt Naig (AU), Dec. 3-2