SF Christian and Brandon Valley Victorious in Boys Hoops Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… In two great boys high school basketball games Thursday night, the Brandon Valley Lynx and SF Christian Chargers emerged victorious. The Lynx went to Roosevelt and won a back and forth game 58-56. And the 2nd-ranked team in class “A” beat Harrisburg 65-61 as Mitch Goodbury led the way with 20 points for the Chargers.