Sioux Falls Man Facing Rape, Child Porn Charges Following Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man is in custody following a months-long investigation into an alleged sexual relationship he had with a 15-year-old girl.

In October, police say they received a tip from a mutual friend of the two that something might be going on. Police conducted interviews and eventually were able to get a search warrant for any relevant devices.

Police arrested 22-year-old Sean Robert Maher II on Thursday. He is being charged with fourth degree rape and six counts of possession of child pornography. He his being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.