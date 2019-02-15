Stampede Continue to Show Never Say Die Attitude

Stampede Continue to Show Never Say Die Attitude

WATERLOO, IA… The Sioux Falls Stampede went into the weekend with a 26-10-4 record and have really been playing well since the first of December. During that time they’ve had several late rallies to win games. Like last weekend in Waterloo where they trailed 2-0 in the 3rd period only to score 5 straight goals for the win. The players just keep developing more confidence that they are never out of games regardless of the circumstances.