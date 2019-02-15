Wings Flying High, Building Winning Culture in Aberdeen

Wings Flying High, Building Winning Culture in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, SD… In just his 3rd year as head coach of the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League, Scott Langer has something special going with his junior hockey program. Langer, who’s won over 500 games as a junior hockey coach built a successful franchise in Topeka before moving to the Hub City. His Wings started Friday night with just 7 losses in 43 games including a 19-game winning streak. Clearly his goal of building a winning culture is ahead of schedule and he really enjoys what’s happening with this year’s team.