#4 Bridgewater-Emery Pulls Away At Top-Ranked Viborg-Hurley

Huskies Win 62-45

VIBORG, S.D. — In a potential boy’s State B Championship game preview the visiting 4th ranked Bridgewater-Emery Huskies pulled away to a 62-45 victory at top-ranked Viborg-Hurley on Saturday evening. Click on the video viewer for highlights!