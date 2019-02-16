BANK ON IT! SDSU & Jenkins Jr. Stun NDSU With Miraculous Halfcourt Buzzer Beater

Jackrabbits Win In Fargo 78-77 On Last Shot

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball found itself on the ropes with 16 minutes to go at North Dakota State Saturday, trailing by 17 points and facing an uphill climb on the road.

After a media timeout allowed the Jackrabbits to reset following a 13-3 Bison run, a message was heard loud and clear from the bench: “One at a time.”

SDSU took that to heart, and piece-by-piece began clawing away at the deficit until pulling within one (74-73) on a Daum 3-pointer with 51 seconds on the clock. The teams traded buckets from there, but with less than three seconds remaining NDSU (up 77-75 at the time), missed the back end of a 1-and-1 free throw.

Enter, David Jenkins.

Tevin King gathered the rebound off the miss and handed it off to the Tacoma native. After weaving through traffic, Jenkins released a shot near mid-court, watched his game-winner bank in with no time remaining before teammates mobbed him on the court.

The Jackrabbits, now 21-7 overall and 11-2 in Summit League, never led until Jenkins’ bucket, using the last-second heroics to maintain their spot atop the league standings.

Jenkins finished with 24 points and drilled five 3-pointers, going 9-of-9 at the charity stripe while dishing a career-high six assists.

Mike Daum scored 31 points and added 12 rebounds for his 50th career double-double, hitting all eight of his free throws with a trio of 3s.

Tevin King put together an all-around effort of eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

North Dakota State had five reach double figures, led by Vinnie Shahid’s 19 points and four assists while Tyson Ward finished with 14 points and six boards.

South Dakota State faced a boisterous crowd and a hot-shooting Bison team early, as the home team hit five 3s in the opening 10 minutes to put the Jackrabbits in a double-digit hole. Down 31-20 at the under-eight break, the Jackrabbits worked their way back to within five over the next four minutes, but the first-half charge was thwarted as SDSU went to the locker room trailing, 39-30.

The Jackrabbits buried the first bucket of the second, but saw the Bison respond with a 13-3 run that left SDSU in a 52-35 hole at 15:54. The Jacks roared back initially to make it a two-point game (63-61) with eight to play, but moments later found themselves back down nine after a 7-2 spurt for the Bison.

Trailing 74-65 with 2:08 to play, Jenkins sparked the final rally with a 3-pointer on the upper-right side of the arc, Flatten sank two free throws on the next possession and Daum followed with his final trey of the night. That 8-0 rally set the stage for the historic finish, as Jenkins’ game-winner closed the Jackrabbits’ final road game of the season.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 106-117 all-time against North Dakota State and has won five straight in the series.

David Jenkins broke Mike Daum’s single-season 3-point record (96) late in the second half. Jenkins now has 98 treys on the season.

Daum entered today’s game 13th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,912 career points. He is now 12th with 2,943, passing Alfredrick Hughes (2,914). Next up is Danny Manning (Kansas), who scored 2,951 in his career.

Jenkins is now 31st on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,106 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Brookings next week for a pair of games, hosting Purdue Fort Wayne Thursday and South Dakota on Saturday. Tipoff against the Mastodons Thursday is 7 p.m. from Frost Arena.

-Recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

-Some video clips courtesy Midco SN