Coyote Men Get Key Road Win At Western Illinois

Boost Chances To Make Summit Tournament With 80-67 Win

MACOMB, Ill. – Trey Burch-Manning buried five 3-point baskets as part of his game-high 20 points as the South Dakota men’s basketball team topped Western Illinois 80-67 Saturday afternoon in Western Hall.

Burch-Manning, a senior, connected on 5-of-9 long-range shots, going 4-of-5 in the second half, to help the Coyotes snap a four-game losing streak and move to 10-15 on the season and 4-8 in the Summit League. Western Illinois falls to 8-17, 3-9.

The Leathernecks led just once in the game, 25-24 late in the first half, before the Coyotes closed the half on an 11-4 run to enter intermission leading 35-29.

Outside of the opening minutes of the second half, the Coyotes’ lead went below double digits just once when Ben Pyle scored on an old-fashioned three-point play at the midway point of the half. An 8-2 run quickly pushed USD’s lead to 15 points closing on a Brandon Armstrong 3-point basket with 8:25 remaining in the game.

The Coyotes cruised the rest of the game, building a lead as large as 17 points on a Tyler Peterson layup before settling on the final score of 80-67. The win avenges a Jan. 26 setback to WIU and pushes the Coyotes a game ahead of the Leathernecks in the Summit League standings.

After Burch-Manning’s 20 points, Stanley Umude totaled 17 points and Triston Simpson 13 as Armstrong and Peterson totaled 11 each. Peterson scored his 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Coyotes hit 43.1 percent of their field goal attempts and dished 16 assists on 25 made field goals. Cody Kelley and Simpson each had five assists and three steals in the effort.

Burch Manning grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as the Yotes won the rebounding battle 37-33.

Kobe Webster led Western Illinois with 16 points while C.J. Duff had 15 points and Brandon Gilbeck totaled 10. The Leathernecks never could get into an offensive rhythm as USD forced 14 turnovers and held WIU to just five assists on 23 made baskets.

The Coyotes begin a stretch of playing three of their final four regular season games at home on Wednesday against Denver. Tipoff from the Sanford Coyote Sports Center is slated for 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics

-Highlights Courtesy ESPN 3