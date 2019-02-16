Hannah Kastigar Takes Home NSIC Swimmer Of The Year Honors On Final Day Of Championships

St. Cloud State Takes Team Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northern State’s Hannah Kastigar was named NSIC Swimmer of the Year after wrapping up competition on the final day of the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday evening in Sioux Falls. Kastigar finished in 2nd in the 200 Breast Stroke, about a half a second off the 2:12.78 record pace of Mankato’s Lilly Borgenheimer.

Click on the video viewer for highlights. Team standings are below:

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. St. Cloud State (950.5)

2. MSU-Mankato (902.5)

3. Sioux Falls (605.5)

4. Augustana (552)

7. Northern State (210)