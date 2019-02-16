Hannah Kastigar Takes Home NSIC Swimmer Of The Year Honors On Final Day Of Championships

St. Cloud State Takes Team Title
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Northern State’s Hannah Kastigar was named NSIC Swimmer of the Year after wrapping up competition on the final day of the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday evening in Sioux Falls.  Kastigar finished in 2nd in the 200 Breast Stroke, about a half a second off the 2:12.78 record pace of Mankato’s Lilly Borgenheimer.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.  Team standings are below:

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  St. Cloud State (950.5)

2.  MSU-Mankato (902.5)

3.  Sioux Falls (605.5)

4.  Augustana (552)

7.  Northern State (210)

