(MACY) MILLER TIME-SDSU Women Wallop NDSU (Again)

Jackrabbits Win 88-48

FARGO, North Dakota-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team secured the program’s 20th win of the season with a dominating 88-48 win at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Summit League action. SDSU now has recorded nine consecutive 20-plus win seasons.

The Jackrabbits, now 20-6 overall and 12-1, were led by Macy Miller. The senior recorded 30 points, marking her second game with 30-or-more points this season and fifth in her career. She was 13 for 16 from the field and posted team highs of eight rebounds and five assists.

Madison Guebert, who moved into fifth in career scoring at SDSU, tallied 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Paiton Burckhard came off the bench for 10 points and a career-high four assists.

North Dakota State, 6-19, 3-10, was led by Michelle Gaislerova’s 16 points.

After NDSU took an early 7-6 lead, Miller scored eight of the Jackrabbits’ next 10 points in a 10-0 run to take a 16-7 lead. The Bison cut the lead to four, 19-15, but a layup by Burckhard with five seconds left in the quarter put SDSU up 21-15.

Miller opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that started a 12-2 run as the Jacks held North Dakota State without a basket for nearly four minutes. After trailing 33-17 at 4:27, the Bison used a 7-0 run to pull within nine, 33-24, at 2:54. Guebert then capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the quarter to give SDSU a 43-24 halftime lead.

The Jackrabbits continued their second-quarter run with Miller scoring the first four points for a 47-24 lead at 7:44. Burckhard scored six in the quarter, including the final basket with the clock counting down. SDSU held NDSU to seven points in the quarter to put the Jacks up 67-31.

Miller again led the charge in the final quarter, scoring the first five points to put SDSU up 72-31 at 9:11. South Dakota State took a 79-36 lead at 6:53 on a Rylie Casio Jensen 3-pointer. A layup by Lindsey Thueninck gave the Jackrabbits’ their largest lead of the game, 87-39.

Notes

South Dakota State extends its win streak to 10 games.

The Jackrabbits improved to 51-39 against North Dakota State and won their 10th consecutive game in the series.

State did not turn over the ball in the first half and committed a season-low five turnovers.

SDSU limited the Bison to nine points in the second quarter and seven points in the third quarter. The Jacks have now held 17 overall opponents and 12 Summit League teams to single digits in a quarter this season.

Miller entered today’s game second on The Summit League all-time scoring list with 2,129 career points. She now has 2,159 points and is 119 points short of the all-time scoring mark.

Guebert moved into fifth place, passing Brenda Davis (2000-03), on the SDSU career scoring list with 18 points today. She now has 1,702 career points and needs 46 points to take over fourth all-time.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena when it hosts Purdue Fort Wayne in the Think Pink game Wednesday at 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics

-Some Video Clips Courtesy MIDCO SN