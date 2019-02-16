Region 1A & 2B Wrestling Wrapup
Madison & Canton Win Team Titles
SIOUX FALLS & FREEMAN, S.D. — With the state tournaments a few days away, wrestlers across South Dakota tried to punch their tickets to Rapid City in regional tournaments.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Region 1A Tournament in Sioux Falls and the Region 2B Tournament in Canton! Team Standings and results are listed below:
H.S. WRESTLING
REGION 1A TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Madison (158.5)
2. Brookings (146)
3. Watertown (145)
4. Roosevelt (104.5)
5. Tea (84)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Isaac Henry of Madison
- 3rd Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown
- 4th Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 37-1, Fr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 23-18, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Hanson (Watertown) 26-19, Fr. over Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 31-8, So. (MD 14-5)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
- 2nd Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 3rd Place – Truman Stoller of Madison
- 4th Place – Nate Sprenkle of SF O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 37-5, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 30-9, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:48 (17-0))
3rd Place Match
- Truman Stoller (Madison) 29-11, So. over Nate Sprenkle (SF O`Gorman) 25-24, So. (MD 11-0)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Sam Olson of Madison
- 4th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 18-2, So. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 36-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Olson (Madison) 32-7, So. over Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 17-7, Sr. (For.)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Beau Beavers of SF O`Gorman
- 3rd Place – Mason Stoick of Watertown
- 4th Place – Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Nolan Archer (Brookings) 31-8, So. over Beau Beavers (SF O`Gorman) 34-9, So. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Stoick (Watertown) 30-12, Jr. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 30-16, So. (Dec 6-5)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Aaron Ideker of SF O`Gorman
- 3rd Place – AJ Peters of Madison
- 4th Place – Dan Momotic of SF Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 28-14, Jr. over Aaron Ideker (SF O`Gorman) 36-12, Jr. (Dec 12-8)
3rd Place Match
- AJ Peters (Madison) 19-18, Jr. over Dan Momotic (SF Roosevelt) 28-22, So. (Fall 4:48)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Landry Knight of West Central
- 2nd Place – Peyton Johnston of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 4th Place – Max Lamer of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Landry Knight (West Central) 28-12, Jr. over Peyton Johnston (Watertown) 18-11, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 29-15, Fr. over Max Lamer (Dell Rapids) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colby Mennis of Madison
- 2nd Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Kiet Gilberts of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Colby Mennis (Madison) 26-2, Jr. over Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 37-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Kiet Gilberts (Tea Area) 25-17, Jr. over Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 18-14, Sr. (Fall 1:56)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison
- 2nd Place – Caden Ideker of West Central
- 3rd Place – Jake Werner of Watertown
- 4th Place – Tanner Swab of SF Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-5, Sr. over Caden Ideker (West Central) 32-9, Sr. (Fall 0:44)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Werner (Watertown) 31-11, Sr. over Tanner Swab (SF Roosevelt) 28-20, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Gage Carr of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
1st Place Match
- Logan Bowes (Brookings) 34-6, Sr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 21-22, So. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 29-12, Jr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 11-11, 8th. (Dec 12-6)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Spencer Monroe of Madison
- 4th Place – Clay Farmer of West Central
1st Place Match
- Sam Stroup (Watertown) 33-12, Jr. over Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 18-9, Fr. (MD 14-5)
3rd Place Match
- Spencer Monroe (Madison) 9-9, Jr. over Clay Farmer (West Central) 23-12, Sr. (Fall 4:21)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown
- 3rd Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Sam Cavigielli of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 37-0, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 34-7, Jr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 26-12, Jr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 8-16, 8th. (Fall 0:09)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joey Otta of SF Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Daniel Swenson of Madison
- 3rd Place – JT Panning of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Mitchell Klinkenborg of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 34-1, Sr. over Daniel Swenson (Madison) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
3rd Place Match
- JT Panning (Tea Area) 24-20, Jr. over Mitchell Klinkenborg (Dell Rapids) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:32)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Zane Wilson of SF Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Alex Williams of Madison
- 4th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of SF O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Gus Miller (Brookings) 39-3, Jr. over Zane Wilson (SF Roosevelt) 22-21, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Williams (Madison) 21-13, Sr. over Lucas Berthelsen (SF O`Gorman) 12-23, Jr. (Fall 1:57)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tucker Christie of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Caleb Dagel of SF Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Jake Scheafer of SF O`Gorman
- 4th Place – Brandon Shaw of Madison
1st Place Match
- Tucker Christie (Brookings) 22-16, Sr. over Caleb Dagel (SF Roosevelt) 27-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Scheafer (SF O`Gorman) 13-17, Jr. over Brandon Shaw (Madison) 12-10, Sr. (Fall 2:11)
REGION 2B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Canton (265)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (132.5)
3. Howard (128.5)
4. Parker (118)
5. Elk Point-Jefferson (94)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Andy Meyer of Canton
- 2nd Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Tanner Preheim of Parker
- 4th Place – Preston Bohl of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Andy Meyer (Canton) 46-5, Fr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-10, 7th. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
- Tanner Preheim (Parker) 33-20, 8th. over Preston Bohl (Garretson) 21-20, 8th. (Fall 1:26)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lane Miller of Howard
- 2nd Place – Luke Richardson of Canton
- 3rd Place – Hunter Witte of Flandreau
- 4th Place – Jayse Miller of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Lane Miller (Howard) 39-7, So. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 38-10, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Witte (Flandreau) 21-18, Jr. over Jayse Miller (Garretson) 16-21, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard
- 2nd Place – Braxton Trowbridge of Canton
- 3rd Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Joseph Weis of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 44-12, So. over Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 28-12, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-18, 7th. over Joseph Weis (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-19, So. (Dec 8-3)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Braden Sehr of Canton
- 2nd Place – Riley Genzlinger of Howard
- 3rd Place – Issac McDugle of Parker
- 4th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Braden Sehr (Canton) 53-1, So. over Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 38-10, So. (Fall 1:02)
3rd Place Match
- Issac McDugle (Parker) 40-23, Jr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 28-14, Sr. (Inj. 0:01)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kellyn March of Canton
- 2nd Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Buseman of Parker
- 4th Place – Isaiah Robinson of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Kellyn March (Canton) 49-0, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 10-6, So. (For.)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Buseman (Parker) 32-23, Jr. over Isaiah Robinson (Garretson) 15-22, So. (Dec 3-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
- 2nd Place – John Callies of Howard
- 3rd Place – Dominic Abraham of Garretson
- 4th Place – Ethan Ortman of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
- Seth Peterson (Canton) 39-13, So. over John Callies (Howard) 33-19, Fr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
- Dominic Abraham (Garretson) 33-17, So. over Ethan Ortman (Marion/Freeman) 27-26, So. (Fall 1:54)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley
- 2nd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
- 3rd Place – Brody Weavill of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place – Ty Beyer of Howard
1st Place Match
- Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 35-1, Sr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 41-9, So. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-11, Jr. over Ty Beyer (Howard) 37-18, Fr. (SV-1 4-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman
- 2nd Place – Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Blake Eldeen of Parker
- 4th Place – Jason Hammer of Canton
1st Place Match
- Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 42-16, Jr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 38-13, So. (Dec 12-8)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Eldeen (Parker) 38-25, Jr. over Jason Hammer (Canton) 19-21, 8th. (Dec 4-1)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place – Kaden Laubach of Canton
- 3rd Place – Charlie Patten of Parker
- 4th Place – Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-4, Jr. over Kaden Laubach (Canton) 22-4, So. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Charlie Patten (Parker) 31-22, 8th. over Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 10-16, 8th. (Fall 2:03)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton
- 2nd Place – Tanner Even of Parker
- 3rd Place – Jake Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Alex Junck of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 49-0, Jr. over Tanner Even (Parker) 40-8, Jr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Cheeseman (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-10, Jr. over Alex Junck (Elk Point-Jefferson) 12-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:07 (15-0))
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Scott Peterson of Canton
- 2nd Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard
- 3rd Place – Cade Entwisle of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Zavier Centeno of Parker
1st Place Match
- Scott Peterson (Canton) 46-1, Sr. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 38-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-17, Jr. over Zavier Centeno (Parker) 18-22, Jr. (Fall 2:29)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cullen Rutten of Canton
- 2nd Place – EJ Leetch of Howard
- 3rd Place – Ben Konechne of Garretson
- 4th Place – Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose
1st Place Match
- Cullen Rutten (Canton) 45-5, Jr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 39-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Konechne (Garretson) 31-9, Sr. over Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-18, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place – Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman
- 3rd Place – Cole Grasma of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Jesse Walton of Parker
1st Place Match
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 42-4, Fr. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 34-16, So. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Grasma (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-17, Sr. over Jesse Walton (Parker) 29-21, Jr. (Fall 4:18)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 2nd Place – Braden Peters of Flandreau
- 3rd Place – Zach Richardson of Canton
- 4th Place – Dakota Johnson of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 40-4, So. over Braden Peters (Flandreau) 34-13, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Richardson (Canton) 29-12, So. over Dakota Johnson (Garretson) 27-11, Sr. (Fall 3:38)