Region 1A & 2B Wrestling Wrapup

Madison & Canton Win Team Titles

SIOUX FALLS & FREEMAN, S.D. — With the state tournaments a few days away, wrestlers across South Dakota tried to punch their tickets to Rapid City in regional tournaments.

Team Standings and results are listed below:

H.S. WRESTLING

REGION 1A TOURNAMENT

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Madison (158.5)

2. Brookings (146)

3. Watertown (145)

4. Roosevelt (104.5)

5. Tea (84)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area

2nd Place – Isaac Henry of Madison

3rd Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown

4th Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 37-1, Fr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 23-18, Fr. (Fall 0:56) 3rd Place Match Connor Hanson (Watertown) 26-19, Fr. over Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 31-8, So. (MD 14-5)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids

2nd Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area

3rd Place – Truman Stoller of Madison

4th Place – Nate Sprenkle of SF O`Gorman 1st Place Match Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 37-5, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 30-9, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:48 (17-0)) 3rd Place Match Truman Stoller (Madison) 29-11, So. over Nate Sprenkle (SF O`Gorman) 25-24, So. (MD 11-0)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt

2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

3rd Place – Sam Olson of Madison

4th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings 1st Place Match Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 18-2, So. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 36-4, Jr. (Dec 7-4) 3rd Place Match Sam Olson (Madison) 32-7, So. over Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 17-7, Sr. (For.)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings

2nd Place – Beau Beavers of SF O`Gorman

3rd Place – Mason Stoick of Watertown

4th Place – Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Nolan Archer (Brookings) 31-8, So. over Beau Beavers (SF O`Gorman) 34-9, So. (Dec 6-3) 3rd Place Match Mason Stoick (Watertown) 30-12, Jr. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 30-16, So. (Dec 6-5)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

2nd Place – Aaron Ideker of SF O`Gorman

3rd Place – AJ Peters of Madison

4th Place – Dan Momotic of SF Roosevelt 1st Place Match Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 28-14, Jr. over Aaron Ideker (SF O`Gorman) 36-12, Jr. (Dec 12-8) 3rd Place Match AJ Peters (Madison) 19-18, Jr. over Dan Momotic (SF Roosevelt) 28-22, So. (Fall 4:48)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Landry Knight of West Central

2nd Place – Peyton Johnston of Watertown

3rd Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings

4th Place – Max Lamer of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Landry Knight (West Central) 28-12, Jr. over Peyton Johnston (Watertown) 18-11, Jr. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 29-15, Fr. over Max Lamer (Dell Rapids) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Colby Mennis of Madison

2nd Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt

3rd Place – Kiet Gilberts of Tea Area

4th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown 1st Place Match Colby Mennis (Madison) 26-2, Jr. over Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 37-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4) 3rd Place Match Kiet Gilberts (Tea Area) 25-17, Jr. over Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 18-14, Sr. (Fall 1:56)

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison

2nd Place – Caden Ideker of West Central

3rd Place – Jake Werner of Watertown

4th Place – Tanner Swab of SF Roosevelt 1st Place Match Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-5, Sr. over Caden Ideker (West Central) 32-9, Sr. (Fall 0:44) 3rd Place Match Jake Werner (Watertown) 31-11, Sr. over Tanner Swab (SF Roosevelt) 28-20, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings

2nd Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown

3rd Place – Gage Carr of Dell Rapids

4th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central 1st Place Match Logan Bowes (Brookings) 34-6, Sr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 21-22, So. (MD 12-4) 3rd Place Match Gage Carr (Dell Rapids) 29-12, Jr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 11-11, 8th. (Dec 12-6)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown

2nd Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings

3rd Place – Spencer Monroe of Madison

4th Place – Clay Farmer of West Central 1st Place Match Sam Stroup (Watertown) 33-12, Jr. over Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 18-9, Fr. (MD 14-5) 3rd Place Match Spencer Monroe (Madison) 9-9, Jr. over Clay Farmer (West Central) 23-12, Sr. (Fall 4:21)

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown

3rd Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area

4th Place – Sam Cavigielli of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 37-0, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 34-7, Jr. (Fall 1:25) 3rd Place Match PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 26-12, Jr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 8-16, 8th. (Fall 0:09)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Joey Otta of SF Roosevelt

2nd Place – Daniel Swenson of Madison

3rd Place – JT Panning of Tea Area

4th Place – Mitchell Klinkenborg of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 34-1, Sr. over Daniel Swenson (Madison) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 1:22) 3rd Place Match JT Panning (Tea Area) 24-20, Jr. over Mitchell Klinkenborg (Dell Rapids) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:32)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

2nd Place – Zane Wilson of SF Roosevelt

3rd Place – Alex Williams of Madison

4th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of SF O`Gorman 1st Place Match Gus Miller (Brookings) 39-3, Jr. over Zane Wilson (SF Roosevelt) 22-21, Jr. (Fall 0:47) 3rd Place Match Alex Williams (Madison) 21-13, Sr. over Lucas Berthelsen (SF O`Gorman) 12-23, Jr. (Fall 1:57)

285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Tucker Christie of Brookings

2nd Place – Caleb Dagel of SF Roosevelt

3rd Place – Jake Scheafer of SF O`Gorman

4th Place – Brandon Shaw of Madison 1st Place Match Tucker Christie (Brookings) 22-16, Sr. over Caleb Dagel (SF Roosevelt) 27-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match Jake Scheafer (SF O`Gorman) 13-17, Jr. over Brandon Shaw (Madison) 12-10, Sr. (Fall 2:11)

REGION 2B TOURNAMENT

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Canton (265)

2. McCook Central/Montrose (132.5)

3. Howard (128.5)

4. Parker (118)

5. Elk Point-Jefferson (94)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Andy Meyer of Canton

2nd Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place – Tanner Preheim of Parker

4th Place – Preston Bohl of Garretson 1st Place Match Andy Meyer (Canton) 46-5, Fr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-10, 7th. (Dec 7-6) 3rd Place Match Tanner Preheim (Parker) 33-20, 8th. over Preston Bohl (Garretson) 21-20, 8th. (Fall 1:26)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lane Miller of Howard

2nd Place – Luke Richardson of Canton

3rd Place – Hunter Witte of Flandreau

4th Place – Jayse Miller of Garretson 1st Place Match Lane Miller (Howard) 39-7, So. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 38-10, Fr. (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Hunter Witte (Flandreau) 21-18, Jr. over Jayse Miller (Garretson) 16-21, Fr. (Dec 8-2)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard

2nd Place – Braxton Trowbridge of Canton

3rd Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Joseph Weis of Elk Point-Jefferson 1st Place Match Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 44-12, So. over Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 28-12, Sr. (Dec 7-3) 3rd Place Match Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-18, 7th. over Joseph Weis (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-19, So. (Dec 8-3)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Braden Sehr of Canton

2nd Place – Riley Genzlinger of Howard

3rd Place – Issac McDugle of Parker

4th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson 1st Place Match Braden Sehr (Canton) 53-1, So. over Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 38-10, So. (Fall 1:02) 3rd Place Match Issac McDugle (Parker) 40-23, Jr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 28-14, Sr. (Inj. 0:01)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kellyn March of Canton

2nd Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place – Kaleb Buseman of Parker

4th Place – Isaiah Robinson of Garretson 1st Place Match Kellyn March (Canton) 49-0, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 10-6, So. (For.) 3rd Place Match Kaleb Buseman (Parker) 32-23, Jr. over Isaiah Robinson (Garretson) 15-22, So. (Dec 3-2)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Seth Peterson of Canton

2nd Place – John Callies of Howard

3rd Place – Dominic Abraham of Garretson

4th Place – Ethan Ortman of Marion/Freeman 1st Place Match Seth Peterson (Canton) 39-13, So. over John Callies (Howard) 33-19, Fr. (Dec 8-5) 3rd Place Match Dominic Abraham (Garretson) 33-17, So. over Ethan Ortman (Marion/Freeman) 27-26, So. (Fall 1:54)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton

3rd Place – Brody Weavill of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place – Ty Beyer of Howard 1st Place Match Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 35-1, Sr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 41-9, So. (MD 12-2) 3rd Place Match Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-11, Jr. over Ty Beyer (Howard) 37-18, Fr. (SV-1 4-2)

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman

2nd Place – Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place – Blake Eldeen of Parker

4th Place – Jason Hammer of Canton 1st Place Match Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 42-16, Jr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 38-13, So. (Dec 12-8) 3rd Place Match Blake Eldeen (Parker) 38-25, Jr. over Jason Hammer (Canton) 19-21, 8th. (Dec 4-1)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place – Kaden Laubach of Canton

3rd Place – Charlie Patten of Parker

4th Place – Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley 1st Place Match Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-4, Jr. over Kaden Laubach (Canton) 22-4, So. (Dec 5-0) 3rd Place Match Charlie Patten (Parker) 31-22, 8th. over Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 10-16, 8th. (Fall 2:03)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton

2nd Place – Tanner Even of Parker

3rd Place – Jake Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Alex Junck of Elk Point-Jefferson 1st Place Match Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 49-0, Jr. over Tanner Even (Parker) 40-8, Jr. (MD 13-2) 3rd Place Match Jake Cheeseman (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-10, Jr. over Alex Junck (Elk Point-Jefferson) 12-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:07 (15-0))

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Scott Peterson of Canton

2nd Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard

3rd Place – Cade Entwisle of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Zavier Centeno of Parker 1st Place Match Scott Peterson (Canton) 46-1, Sr. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 38-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0) 3rd Place Match Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-17, Jr. over Zavier Centeno (Parker) 18-22, Jr. (Fall 2:29)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cullen Rutten of Canton

2nd Place – EJ Leetch of Howard

3rd Place – Ben Konechne of Garretson

4th Place – Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose 1st Place Match Cullen Rutten (Canton) 45-5, Jr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 39-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Ben Konechne (Garretson) 31-9, Sr. over Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-18, Sr. (Dec 11-6)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton

2nd Place – Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman

3rd Place – Cole Grasma of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Jesse Walton of Parker 1st Place Match Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 42-4, Fr. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 34-16, So. (MD 9-1) 3rd Place Match Cole Grasma (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-17, Sr. over Jesse Walton (Parker) 29-21, Jr. (Fall 4:18)