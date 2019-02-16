Scoreboard Saturday, February 16th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH, 2019
USHL
Muskegon 5, Stampede 3
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 78, NDSU 77 (*David Jenkins Jr. Buzzer Beater From Halfcourt To Win!)
USD 80, Western Illinois 67
Sioux Falls 80, Upper Iowa 60
Augustana 83, Concordia-STP 78
St. Cloud State 65, Northern State 62
SMSU 69, Winona State 67
Concordia 84, Mount Marty 79
Northwestern 105, Midland 99 (*Final in OT)
Hastings 81, Dordt 79
Dakota Wesleyan 71, Doane 65
Bellevue 63, Dakota State 46
Dickinson State 80, Presentation 78
Women’s College Basketball
USD 83, Western Illinois 61
SDSU 88, NDSU 48
Sioux Falls 69, Upper Iowa 47
Concordia-St. Paul 69, Augustana 61
St. Cloud State 70, Northern State 43
Winona State 79, SMSU 68
Bellevue 83, Dakota State 45
Dickinson State 75, Presentation 56
Concordia 66, Mount Marty 55
Northwestern 67, Midland 54
Hastings 81, Dordt 56
Dakota Wesleyan 65, Doane 37
COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. St. Cloud State (950.5)
2. MSU-Mankato (902.5)
3. Sioux Falls (605.5)
4. Augustana (552)
7. Northern State (210)
H.S. WRESTLING
REGION 1A TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Madison (158.5)
2. Brookings (146)
3. Watertown (145)
4. Roosevelt (104.5)
5. Tea (84)
REGION 3A TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Pierre (198)
2. Aberdeen (162)
3. Mitchell (143)
4. Chamberlain (123)
5. Huron (109)
REGION 1B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Redfield (164.5)
2. Sisseton (137.5)
3. Clark/Willow Lake (131)
4. Webster (113)
5. Potter County (101)
REGION 2B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Canton (265)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (132.5)
3. Howard (128.5)
4. Parker (118)
5. Elk Point-Jefferson (94)
REGION 3B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Winner (173.5)
2. Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes (138)
3. Burke/Gregory (125.5)
4. Wagner (105)
5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (89)
REGION 4B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Philip (221)
2. Custer/Edgemont (203.5)
3. Lead-Deadwood (120)
4. Mobridge-Pollock (116.5)
5. Hot Springs (114.5)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Viborg-Hurley 45
Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 56
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 59
Flandreau 56, McCook Central/Montrose 55
Harrisburg 70, Aberdeen Central 48
Hot Springs 60, Custer 53
Ipswich 45, Wilmot 39
Mitchell Christian 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Oelrichs 81, Edgemont 61
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 41
St. Thomas More 94, Hill City 52
Wall 66, Newell 63, OT
Watertown 56, Brandon Valley 40
Webster 66, Deubrook 57
White River 85, Todd County 48
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Florence/Henry 33
Great Plains Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Centerville 34
Colome 65, Gayville-Volin 49
Marty Indian 60, Scotland 38
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Alcester-Hudson 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gregory vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Lemmon vs. Flasher, N.D., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dell Rapids 38
Arlington 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Bennett County 51, Jones County 50
Brandon Valley 66, Watertown 50
Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 30
Crazy Horse 50, Takini 35
Eureka 43, Aberdeen Christian 37
Flandreau 77, McCook Central/Montrose 57
Harrisburg 54, Aberdeen Central 28
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Edmunds Central 28
Lake Preston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Mitchell Christian 23
Philip 34, Lyman 30
Sioux Falls Christian 51, Milbank 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Mitchell 37
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Washington 48
Sturgis Brown 68, Red Cloud 60
Waubay/Summit 54, Ortonville, Minn. 47