Scoreboard Saturday, February 16th

Scores For Saturday, February 16, 2019
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH, 2019
USHL
Muskegon 5, Stampede 3

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 78, NDSU 77 (*David Jenkins Jr. Buzzer Beater From Halfcourt To Win!)

USD 80, Western Illinois 67

Sioux Falls 80, Upper Iowa 60

Augustana 83, Concordia-STP 78

St. Cloud State 65, Northern State 62

SMSU 69, Winona State 67

Concordia 84, Mount Marty 79

Northwestern 105, Midland 99 (*Final in OT)

Hastings 81, Dordt 79

Dakota Wesleyan 71, Doane 65

Bellevue 63, Dakota State 46

Dickinson State 80, Presentation 78

Women’s College Basketball
USD 83, Western Illinois 61

SDSU 88, NDSU 48

Sioux Falls 69, Upper Iowa 47

Concordia-St. Paul 69, Augustana 61

St. Cloud State 70, Northern State 43

Winona State 79, SMSU 68

Bellevue 83, Dakota State 45

Dickinson State 75, Presentation 56

Concordia 66, Mount Marty 55

Northwestern 67, Midland 54

Hastings 81, Dordt 56

Dakota Wesleyan 65, Doane 37

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  St. Cloud State (950.5)

2.  MSU-Mankato (902.5)

3.  Sioux Falls (605.5)

4.  Augustana (552)

7.  Northern State (210)

H.S. WRESTLING
REGION 1A TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Madison (158.5)

2.  Brookings (146)

3.  Watertown (145)

4.  Roosevelt (104.5)

5.  Tea (84)

REGION 3A TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Pierre (198)

2.  Aberdeen (162)

3.  Mitchell (143)

4.  Chamberlain (123)

5.  Huron (109)

REGION 1B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Redfield (164.5)

2.  Sisseton (137.5)

3.  Clark/Willow Lake (131)

4.  Webster (113)

5.  Potter County (101)

REGION 2B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Canton (265)

2.  McCook Central/Montrose (132.5)

3.  Howard (128.5)

4.  Parker (118)

5.  Elk Point-Jefferson (94)

REGION 3B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Winner (173.5)

2.  Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes (138)

3.  Burke/Gregory (125.5)

4.  Wagner (105)

5.  Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (89)

REGION 4B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1.  Philip (221)

2.  Custer/Edgemont (203.5)

3.  Lead-Deadwood (120)

4.  Mobridge-Pollock (116.5)

5.  Hot Springs (114.5)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Viborg-Hurley 45

Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 56

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 59

Flandreau 56, McCook Central/Montrose 55

Harrisburg 70, Aberdeen Central 48

Hot Springs 60, Custer 53

Ipswich 45, Wilmot 39

Mitchell Christian 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Oelrichs 81, Edgemont 61

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 41

St. Thomas More 94, Hill City 52

Wall 66, Newell 63, OT

Watertown 56, Brandon Valley 40

Webster 66, Deubrook 57

White River 85, Todd County 48

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Florence/Henry 33

Great Plains Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Centerville 34

Colome 65, Gayville-Volin 49

Marty Indian 60, Scotland 38

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Alcester-Hudson 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gregory vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Lemmon vs. Flasher, N.D., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dell Rapids 38

Arlington 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Bennett County 51, Jones County 50

Brandon Valley 66, Watertown 50

Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 30

Crazy Horse 50, Takini 35

Eureka 43, Aberdeen Christian 37

Flandreau 77, McCook Central/Montrose 57

Harrisburg 54, Aberdeen Central 28

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Edmunds Central 28

Lake Preston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Mitchell Christian 23

Philip 34, Lyman 30

Sioux Falls Christian 51, Milbank 36

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Mitchell 37

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Washington 48

Sturgis Brown 68, Red Cloud 60

Waubay/Summit 54, Ortonville, Minn. 47

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like