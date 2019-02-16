Sioux Falls Librarians Set People Up on a ‘Blind Date with a Book’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It can be hard to find a book at the library when there are so many choices. Librarians at the Siouxland Library in Downtown Sioux Falls are making the decision a little easier by playing matchmaker. For the month of February, you can go on a “Blind Date with a Book.” Fill out a survey online with questions, such as your favorite genre and three books you’ve recently read. Then librarians will find a book they think is a good match for you. So far there’s been over 250 requests this month. Librarians say this is a great way to inspire more people to read.

“I think that it’s a good opportunity to kind of expand your reading horizon, so if you’re in a reading rut, I get in those all the time and then somebody like hands you a book that’s like ‘I think you that you specifically will like this.’ That can definitely be a big motivator to get back into reading,” said Amber Fick, a Librarian at the Siouxland Library downtown.

The book will be put on hold with your account. You can choose any of the Siouxland Library locations to pick it up. The survey is available through February 28th. You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/blinddatewithabook2019