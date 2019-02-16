The “Bottoms Up Pink Ladies” Dart League Comforts Cancer Patients One Blanket At A Time

CORSON, SD- When they aren’t playing darts, the “Bottoms Up Pink Ladies” Dart Leagu makes blankets for cancer patients in the area. Since this chapter started in 2014, more than 3-hundred blankets have been made and presented to anyone from 18 months to 80 years old. Each member of the league has some sort of connection to the disease, so it was a no brainer to help out.

“We found from people that have been battling cancer that they enjoyed blankets and little care packages. As a group, we decided that when we give our presentations that we would do a blanket with each presentation,” says Pink Ladies President Jennifer Luitjens.

One member of the league, Denise Kirkpatrick, battled breast cancer herself…twice.

“These ladies are my second family. I mean, we do a lot together and we have a lot of benefits together. When we give this, it’s given from the heart,” says Pink Lady Denise Kirkpatrick.

The day started with a goal of making 20 blankets. But more than 20 volunteers showed up and that goal was quickly met and exceeded. This Girl Scout troop was among the volunteers after finding the service project on Facebook. This event also hits home for them.

“We have a girl in our troop that was struggling with sickness when she was little and she received one of the blankets. She really loved it and ever since then we’ve wanted to help,” says Elizabeth Aaseng of Cadet Troop 50117.

‘We’re helping people in need who are going through a hard time. at the end of the day, we all know that it’s going to help somebody,” Janessa Huisman of Cadet Troop 50117.

The Pink Ladies and their volunteers made 42 blankets on Saturday. They will give one to anyone battling cancer in Corson or its surrounding communities like Lennox, Sioux Falls, and Crooks. To find out more about the Pink Ladies, visit Bottoms Up Pink Ladies.