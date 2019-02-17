Cardiac Stampede Get Another Comeback Win In Muskegon

Herd Score Twice In Final Period To Win 3-2

MUSKEGON, MI — Faced with their first three game losing streak since November, the Sioux Falls Stampede did what they have done best throughout this 2018-19 season.

Rally.

The Herd scored twice in the third period to pull off a 3-2 victory at Muskegon on Sunday afternoon.

Despite getting the first goal of the game from Artem Ivanyuzhenkov just 1:40 in, the Stampede found themselves down 2-1 heading into the third and final period. 4:31 into the third Jared Westcott found Anthony Romano on a 2-on-1 to get the equalizer.

About ten minutes later Yan Kuznetsov centered a rebound to Cade Borchardt who put in what would turn out to be the game winner.

The Stampede improve to 27-12-3-1 with the victory and will be at Sioux City on Friday night.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Hockey TV!