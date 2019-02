Clark/Willow Lake’s Janae Kolden Reaches 2,000 Career Points

Senior Hits Milestone

CLARK, S.D. — On the high school hardwood this week congratulations are in order to Clark/Willow Lake’s Janae Kolden. With the free throw you’ll see in our video against Roncalli on Friday night the senior reached 2,000 points for her career.

Our thanks to David Williams for sending us this clip!